BIZ REV: PennDOT - Star of Excellence

A Titusville man is among 32 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees statewide recognized for outstanding performance.
Bridge engineer Mark A. Nicholson received the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition, for his work with Oil City-based District 1, which covers Venango, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren and Erie counties.
While 2021 may have been a rollercoaster year of coronavirus closures, re-openings and all-around ambiguity, one thing was certain: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews were out in force this past construction season.