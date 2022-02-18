Each October, Pink Splash for the Cure, which raises money for cancer charities, hosts an event in Fountain Park in Franklin. The event boasts speakers, raffles, prizes and the main event where cancer survivors are invited to pour pink dye into Egbert Fountain.
For the past 14 years, the community has supported Pink Splash for the Cure, a local non-profit volunteer organization, in their quest to help people in the region who are fighting cancer. Based in Venango County, the organization was created in 2007 to raise funds for cancer charities and to bring awareness of those battling cancer.
