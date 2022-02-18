SUBMITTED ARTICLE

TM Pharmacy Consulting, located at 1180 Ridgemont Drive, Meadville, specializes in caring for the community.

BIZ REV: Clarion Hospital

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

“It has been quite a year,” said Steven Davis, CEO, at BHS Clarion Hospital. “The pandemic has been a challenge and healthcare has been hit really hard.”

BIZ REV: UPMC Northwest

  • By Brian Durniok President, UPMC Northwest

While 2021 was another challenging year, we remained strong at UPMC Northwest. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to occupy much of our efforts. Our success in managing this unparalleled event was only made possible by the outstanding work of our UPMC Northwest staff who continue to enable us t…