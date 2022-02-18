BIZ REV: Pennsylvania Great Outdoors

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.