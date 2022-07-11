Brittany Eiseman is the owner and creator of Show Us Your Local--Northwest PA, an LLC which helps connect local consumers and producers with each other. "We exist to help people think more locally," Eiseman said. "We don't solely focus on agribusiness, but we do largely focus on that, and also on small businesses and businesses within western PA."
Eiseman said that the "buy local" movement had its start several years ago, but that she really saw an increase in interest with the start of the pandemic in 2020. "We saw it especially when a product was unavailable in big chain stores," she said. "We had more consumers interested in seeking a product on a local level, but they were having a hard time finding it or connecting with local producers. That led to Show Us Your Local," she said.
As someone who is "speaking to producers on a daily basis and looking at their social media," Eiseman said she thinks producers really do not want to raise prices, but that "most have gotten to the point now where they have no choice but to raise prices, even slightly.
"Even direct marketing, where you think--you take out the middleman, you can keep costs down; even with that, the price of everything has gone up, from seed to fertilizer to processor to shipping--everything," she added. "If you're a livestock operation, you have to take your animals to a meat processing plant and pay for that."
Local fuel prices--up; but not a fuel shortage yet here in NW PA. being monitored. Pricing still a concern, is a hit, will affect consumers eventually.
Seeing trend of people being more aware of where they are spending money, how much they are spending. With that, she has seen a lot of people say instead of driving all the way out to a big box store, go three miles down the road to local farm, maybe pay a dollar more, but that dollar goes to help local farms, and you have a quality product from people you know. Doesn't always sway, but sometimes balances out for people.
She said that there has been a resurgence of interest in pick-your-own orchards, and more interest this year than she thinks she has ever seen.
Show Us Your Local also runs a Facebook group for producers and consumers to connect one-on-one, called Northwest PA Supports Farms and Markets. "It has about 1500 members so far, and it's growing daily," Eiseman said. It's just a place for producers to show off what they have, and for consumers to get on and post things like, 'Hey, I'm looking for local blackberries, can someone tell me where to find some?' and a producer can say, 'Oh, we're here!'"
"It just shows a huge interest from consumers in purchasing local products," she said.