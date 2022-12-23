STANFORD, Calif. -- Franklin High School graduate Nate Byham was named Stanford University's tight ends coach on Thursday.
"I'm excited to announce Nate Byham as our tight ends coach," said Stanford head coach Troy Taylor. "Nate not only played four years as a tight end in the NFL, but has also developed a number of NFL tight ends at the University at Albany. He is a true expert of a position that has been extraordinary here at Stanford and I know he will continue that tradition."
Byham comes to Stanford from the University at Albany, where he just finished his ninth season on staff. After a four-year NFL career at tight end, Byham was most recently Albany's Associate Head Coach, Co-Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach.
"I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity that Coach Taylor has given to me," Byham said. "The passion and love that he shows to his players and the game of football is evident and I'm looking forward to being a part of this phenomenal staff and the Stanford football family. The tight end position at Stanford has always been known as one of the best in all of college football and that is a reputation that I fully intend to continue and build upon. I feel humbled and grateful to have the chance to work at a university so deeply rooted in excellence and tradition and I can't wait to get started on The Farm. Go Cardinal!"
Before being named tight ends coach in 2015, Byham served as a volunteer assistant for Albany in 2014.
Byham, a sixth-round pick (182nd overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, played in 14 games, including three starts, with the 49ers before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
A 2010 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in communications, Byham saw action in 48 games with 36 starts in his career. He served as a team captain during his senior season, also earning All-Big East honors after starting 12 games and catching 10 passes for 108 yards. As a junior, he recorded 20 catches for 260 yards in 12 starts and was named first team All-Big East.
Prior to that, Byham attended Franklin High School where he helped lead the Knights to three district playoff berths as a three-year starter, seeing action at both tight end and linebacker. He was considered the nation's top prep tight end by Scout.com and was named first-team All-State, All-Region, All-District and All-Conference after recording 45 catches for 883 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He was also an all-star performer in basketball, helping Franklin win the PIAA Class AAA state championship in 2006.
Byham and his wife, Erica, married in July 2012. Their son, Grayson, was born in 2016, and his daughter, Evelyn, was born in 2019.