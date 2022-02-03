COCHRANTON -- Cochranton received pins from Stephen Martinec, Stetson Boozer, Louden Gledhill, Kyle Lantz and Blake Foulk on Wednesday night as the Cardinals rolled over homestanding Commodore Perry, 45-20 in an opening-round match of the District 10 Class 2-A Team Duals.
Coach John Svirbly's Cardinals, now 7-2 overall, will advance to Saturday's quarterfinals versus Fort LeBoeuf at 11 a.m. at a site to be determined.
Stephen Martinec got the Cardinals rolling against Commodore Perry as he pinned Kolten Heeter in 1:22 of the opening bout at 145 pounds.
Willis Morrell followed with a 7-1 decision over Trevan Schaffer at 152 and Stetson Boozer made it 15-0 after he decked Mitchell Tingley in 32 seconds at 160.
Pins from Louden Gledhill at 215 and Kyle Lantz at 113 pushed Cochranton's lead to 27-12. Gledhill needed just 37 seconds to flatten Hunter Yeager while Lantz disposed of Cole Geibel in 1:25.
Cochranton closed out the match by winning the final three bouts -- including forfeits to Luke Field at 126 and to Jack Martinec at 138. In between Blake Foulk pinned Gage Gilmore in 29 seconds at 132 pounds.