Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.