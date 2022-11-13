KARNS CITY — Championships aren’t supposed to look easy, but don’t tell that to Central Clarion’s football team.
In completely dominating fashion, the Wildcats roared to the title on Saturday night as they shut down Brookville, 35-0, in the District 9 Class 2A championship game held at Karns City High School.
The victory marks the first title since Clarion and Clarion-Limestone merged programs in 2019.
“It feels fantastic,” Central Clarion head coach Dave Eggleton said after the win. “Probably, without a doubt, the greatest feeling in my coaching career. I’m just so happy for the guys. They’ve worked so hard to come form where we were last year and still being a relatively young team. I told them before the game, they took it upon themselves to make sure what happened last year wasn’t going to happen again this year. We weren’t happy with the result, and they just worked so hard all offseason. They worked so hard in camp and in two-a-days and it paid off here.”
And it paid off quickly.
After forcing a three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, Central Clarion’s Dawson Smail returned the ensuing punt all the way back to the Raiders’ 25.
After a penalty backed them up, the Wildcats (10-1) needed just two plays to score with quarterback Jase Ferguson finding Tommy Smith for a 33-yard gain before Connor Kopnitsky hit paydirt from five yards out, giving CC the 7-0 lead after Thomas Ukert’s extra point.
On their very next possession, Central Clarion struck again when Ferguson found Smith deep down the sideline for a 57-yard scoring strike that put the score at 14-0, and just like that, the route was on.
The Wildcats’ biggest play of the game came in the second quarter when, from his own 24-yard line, Ferguson dropped off a short pass to slotback Ashton Rex in the middle of the field. Rex then turned the ball upfield and sprinted 76 yards to daylight.
That made it 21-0, which is where the score still stood at the half before CC added a TD in third on a one-yard run from Ryan Hummell and another in the fourth on a three-yard run from Kopnitsky that set the final.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ defense never gave even a sliver of hope to Brookville (6-6), which managed just 19 yards in the second half for a total of 121 in the game.
Ferguson finished 4-of-12 passing for 193 yards and the two scores, while also swiping an interception on defense, with Rex pulling down two of those passes for 103 yards and Smith the other two for 90 yards. Kopnitsky led the ground attack with 68 yards and two TDs on 14 carries while Ferguson added 73 yards on 14 rushes of his own.