Central Clarion rolled to the District 9 Class 2A football championship on Saturday night with a 35-0 victory over Brookville at Karns City High School.
The title marks the first in the history of the Wildcats' program after Clarion and Clarion-Limestone merged their respective teams in 2019.
In the victory, quarterback Jase Ferguson passed for a pair of touchdowns while Connor Kopnitsky ran for two of his own and the Wildcats' defense held the Raiders in check throughout the contest.
Earlier in the day, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were also in action on the gridiron, but they saw their season come to an end with a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Brockway Rovers in a District 9 Class 1A semifinals in DuBois.
With the loss, Redbank Valley, which made it all the way to Hershey for the state championship game a year ago, saw its hopes for a third straight district title dashed.