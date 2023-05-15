The Cranberry Chaos-Harriett 12U girls softball team took first place in the Surge Tournament this past weekend at Union City. Members of the team were (front, from left): Addie Garmong and Nora Lesko; middle, Mackenzie Gerow, Morgan Stewart, Evelyn Lesko and Hope Harriett; back, Peyton McElravy, Amelia Nellis, Payton Phillips and Karmyn Reese.
