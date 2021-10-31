It was last month when BEST Robotics revealed its demolition competition — “Demo Daze” — to 12 schools’ robotics teams at Grove City College. With competition scheduled later this week, Christian Life Academy’s robotics team is preparing the final touches to its entry.
Each school must create a company to invent and market a robot that lends a helping hand in razing a building while recycling and reusing materials from the site.
CLA Academy, which has been a part of the competition for eight years, has this year named its company Clean Slate Demolition, which will travel to Grove City College on Friday and Saturday for the competition.
From left, Phoenix Myers, Daniel Sorensen and Benaiah West of the engineering department work on “The Nobel” robot.