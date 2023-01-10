PennWest Clarion will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday at Eagle Commons at the university.
This year’s theme is “The King Legacy: Creating Peace Through Art.”
BreAnna Kirkland Liberto, owner of Clarion Center for the Arts, will be keynote speaker.
Liberto grew up studying piano, dance and theater, and she knew her life’s work would be within the world of performing arts.
She opened Clarion Center for the Arts as a 19-year-old college sophomore studying small business management.
Since its foundation, Clarion Center for the Arts has used dance, music, theater and circus to help kids become compassionate, confident, creative young leaders who are ready to change the world, according to Liberto.
“If the arts aren’t being used to make a difference, then they’re being wasted,” Liberto said.
Liberto graduated from PennWest Clarion in 2014. When she’s not at the center, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their dogs, Plutarch and Effie.
The breakfast, provided by Aramark, begins at 9 a.m.
Jim Geiger, PennWest senior vice president for advancement, will welcome guests. Pennwest student Ariana Futch will present the student address, and student Raquita Williams will serve as mistress of ceremonies.
The Rev. Jake Jacobson will lead opening and closing prayer, and Clarion Borough Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson will share closing remarks.
The event will include the traditional singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Cost of the breakfast is $8. PennWest Clarion students will be admitted free with university ID.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Amy Salsgiver at asalsgiver@pennwest.edu
Guests are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable foods to support the Clarion Community Food Bank.