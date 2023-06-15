UNIVERSITY PARK -- After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, Clarion Area's baseball team had no such problem on Thursday morning at Penn State University's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
In a PIAA Class 1A championship tilt that featured a pair of District 9 teams, the Bobcats got the best of DuBois Central Catholic, claiming a 4-1 victory to walk away with the hardware.
The win marks the first state championship in program history for Clarion as they took the rubber match in its third time playing the Cardinals this season. The Bobcats dropped the regular season contest against DCC before beating them for the District 9 championship and again for the state crown.
Coach Rob Jewett's Bobcats received an escort from emergency vehicles when they returned to Clarion with the championship in hand.