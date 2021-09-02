Though it looks superficially similar to baseball, cricket plays differently.
There are three main variations of cricket, with the Twenty20 (T20) version being the shortest and most common version played in the US.
Two teams of 11 players each have one innings (“innings” is both singular and plural in cricket) to score runs while the other team fields.
In the center of the field is a “pitch” with two wickets set 22 yards apart. A bowler bowls (pitches) at the opposite wicket while a batsman tries to protect the wicket by batting the ball away. Batsmen are on the field in pairs at opposite ends of the pitch.
To score, a batsman tries to hit the ball away to give himself and his partner enough time to run to the other end of the pitch. A run is scored when both batsmen have reached a certain point before the ball is returned.
If a ball crosses the boundary of the field by bouncing, it is worth four runs. A ball crossing the boundary without bouncing is worth six runs.
A batsman can be dismissed in various ways. A hit ball can be caught by the fielding team. A bowler’s delivery can put down the wicket. The fielding team can also put down the wicket if the batter has not reached a certain point.
A batsman can also be dismissed by leg before wicket, in which an umpire determines if a batter’s body intercepted a ball that was going to hit a wicket.
In T20, each innings consists of a maximum of 20 overs. An over is defined as six consecutive legal bowls.
If the fielding team dismisses 10 of 11 players, the innings ends.
The team with the most runs wins the match. In the case of a tie, T20 rules adopt a “Super Over,” in which each team chooses three batsmen and one bowler for a one over tiebreaker.
If two batters are dismissed, then the innings for the batting team is over. The Super Over is repeated until the tie is broken.