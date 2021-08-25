BUTLER -- Clarion Area's Kameron Kerle shot a 38 to earn medalist honors on Tuesday to lead the Bobcats to another first-place finish in the second KSAC mega match of the season at Aubrey's Dubbs Dred Golf Course.
Kerle was accompanied in the top 10 by teammates Lucas Mitrosky, who was third overall with a 41, his sister, McKayla Kerle, who finished in a tie for fourth with a 42, and Devon Lauer, who shared sixth place with a 46. Clarion's winning total was 210, 22 strokes better than runner-up Cranberry. Owen Kriebel's 46 rounded out the Bobcats' attack.
Cranberry had two golfers in the top 10 as Dane Wenner tied for fourth with a 42 while Dakota Woolcock tied for 10th with a 45.
Moniteau was third overall with a score of 236. Jacob Felsing spearheaded the Warriors with round of 39, good for second overall. Dawson Wallace finished in a tie for eighth with a 44.
Rounding out the top 10 golfers were Clarion-Limestone's Nick Aaron, who tied for sixth with a 43 and the Forest Area duo of Zeelan Hargenrader and Ethan Carll. Hargenrader finished in a tie for eighth with a 44 while Carll shared 10th place with a round of 45.
Other golfers who shot low rounds for their respective teams were Chloe Fritch of Karns City (46), Colin Liederbach of Venango Catholic (47), Max Southworth of A-C Valley/Union (55) and Tanner Vickers of Keystone (58).
The third KSAC mega match will be held on Tuesday at Foxburg Country Club.