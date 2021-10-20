JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Oil City 20, Keystone 12
Oil City quarterback Steven Heise scored on an eight-yard run with approximately one minute left in the game Wednesday night as the Oilers pulled out a 20-12 win over Keystone in a junior high football game at the Oil Field.
The contest was tied 6-6 at halftime and again at 12-12 early in the fourth quarter before Heise's game-winning TD. He also passed to Zander Black for the 2-point conversion to set the final score.
Oil City's other touchdowns were scored by Cole Findlay. He hauled in a 15-yard scoring pass from Spence Singleton in the second quarter and added a 47-yard TD grab from Heise in the third quarter.
Oil City, now 4-3-1, will wrap up its season on Wednesday at Titusville.