LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University defensive lineman Robert Lachmann earned the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors after helping the Golden Eagles blast Lock Haven, 44-7 on Saturday.
In a game where the Eagle defense harassed Lock Haven quarterbacks for four quarters, Lachmann was as disruptive as they come in Clarion’s victory over the Bald Eagles. Lachmann finished with three sacks and two quarterback hurries. The three sacks resulted in minus-24 yards.
Lachmann’s three sacks pushed into the team lead for the season with four, which ranks second in the PSAC.
Clarion’s offense limited Lock Haven to just 305 yards on Saturday while also forcing two turnovers, a forced fumble by Ryan Stahl that was recovered by Jake Tarburton, and an interception by Drew Blon.
The Eagles forced Lock Haven to convert just one first down on 11 attempts and held the Bald Eagles to just 15 first downs for the game.