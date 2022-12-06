Rocky Grove’s Courtney Clark and Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler were named to the first team on Monday as District 10 released its girls volleyball all-star teams.
Clark, a senior outside hitter, was selected to the first team in Region 1 while her teammate, junior outside hitter Paige Cresswell, was picked for the second team.
Joining Clark on the first team in Region 1 were a trio of Lakeview players in senior middle hitter Delaney Kepner, senior outside hitter Zoe Proper and senior libero Elsa Cole, who shared co-region player of the year honors with Kennedy Beatty of West Middlesex. Priscilla Cole, a senior setter, was named to the second team for the Sailors.
In Region 3, Hoobler, a senior outside hitter, was selected to the first team while Titusville senior middle hitter Ava Hartshorne was named to the second team.
Cochranton and Maplewood dominated the Region 2 all-stars with senior outside hitter Sadie Thomas earning region player of the year honors for the PIAA Class 1A state champion Tigers. She was also named to the first team along with teammates Bailey Varndell, a senior setter, McKenna Crawford, a senior libero, and Elizabeth Hunter, a junior middle hitter.
Cochranton’s Devyn Sokol, a senior opposition player, Dana Jackson, a senior setter, and Ella Gallo, a senior defensive specialist, were picked for the first team while senior libero Taytum Jackson and junior outside hitter Brooklyn Needler were picked for the second team for the Cardinals.
Grove City junior setter Abby Berry was selected to the second team in Region 5.