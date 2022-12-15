COCHRANTON -- Erie High took the opening match, but it was all Cochranton from there on out as the Cardinals rolled to a 57-6 victory on their own mat in non-region wrestling action on Thursday night.
Beginning the contest at 189 pounds, Eddie Williams decked Dar Brown in 5:09 to give the Royals a 6-0 edge, but it would turn out to be their only points of the night.
At 215, Noah McMaster got Cochranton on the board with a 5-3 decision over Chace McLendon. The Cardinals would then take control of the contest by claiming seven straight forfeits.
Benefitting from those forfeits were Parker Haun (285), Cameron Boozer (107), Kyle Lantz (114), Kayson Smith (121), Benjamin Field (127), Daylend Schlosser (133) and Blake Foulk (139).
At 145, Cash Morrell notched Cochranton's first pin, taking down Favian Gonzalez in 1:54, while Isaiah Long followed that up with a second pin for the Cardinals, dropping Dionicio Mondragon in 2:23 at 160.
No matches were held at 152 and 172.
Cochranton returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Saegertown.