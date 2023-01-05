Cochranton High School will be honoring a pair of legendary boys basketball teams during upcoming games at the high school gymnasium.
On Friday, Jan. 13, members of the 1973 District 10 champion boys basketball team will be courtside during the game with Union City to mark the 50th Anniversary of the squad's success. Meanwhile, the 1983 "Cardinal Express" district champion squad will be celebrated for their contributions to the legacy of Cochranton boys basketball at the Feb. 3 game against Rocky Grove.
Prior to the tipoff (approximately 7 p.m.) on Jan. 13th, coach Frank Smith and the 1973 Cardinals will be welcomed back to the Bird Cage to celebrate their achievements from 50 years ago. The team was the first from Cochranton to advance to the playoffs since 1961 before capturing the District 10 Class C title by beating Cambridge Springs at Edinboro's McComb Fieldhouse. They finished with a record of 20-7 and were one of only eight Cochranton squads to have a 20-win season. The senior laden team advanced to the PIAA playoffs before bowing out in the Round of 16.
It's been 40 years since the 1983 "Cardinal Express" took their last shots at the Cochranton gymnasium. The squad, coached by longtime mentor Mel Dainty, captured a French Creek Valley Conference crown and a Class A District 10 title. Averaging over 70 points a game, the 1983 Cardinals compiled a record of 24-5 and featured two 1,000-point career scorers in Mike Dickson (1,100 points) and Don Bauer (1,064).
A display of uniforms, memorabilia and artifacts will be on display in the lobby for both games. A reception for each team will be held following the conclusion of each of the varsity games.