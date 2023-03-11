Anyone wishing to contribute to the water drive can drop off water cases or a monetary donation at the Farmer In The Dell restaurant, 151 North Main St., Cooperstown.
Cooperstown community helps East Palestine with water drive
Luka Krneta
