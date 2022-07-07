In a story about lieutenant governor candidate Carrie Lewis DelRosso that appeared in the July 5 edition the story should have said if elected, DelRosso would be the first Republican woman to hold that position along with that of president of the state Senate.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Rocky Grove graduate's music plays in Eat'n Park commercial
-
Robert Crimo III’s family noticed nothing amiss, but social media posts painted a darker picture
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Corsica honors its oldest-living veteran
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 2
-
Monkeypox spread at two large parties in LA County, officials say
-
Holiday weekend features many celebrations
-
Local student wins national Skills USA championship
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 6
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 30
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
New Today
FRANKLIN - Moving sale 8-? Fri & Sat July 8 & 9 a…
New Today
Oil City: Large Sale, lots of items added. Air conds, can…
Good Things To Eat
-Petersheim’s-
Good Things To Eat
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…
Card Of Thanks
The family of Virginia Stover would like to thank all of …
Lost
LOST - Calico (F) cat. in Van area. Needs meds. Reward. 8…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Several area softball stars receive all-state honors
-
Fireworks at Miller-Sibley
-
Knox captures D25 title
-
Cranberry stars oust Oil City
-
Tri-City to host full weekend of holiday racing
-
A little late-inning magic
-
M-E/Cochranton stars blank Knox in Section 1 opener
-
Twinkle, twinkle little stars
-
Girls take center stage
-
Franklin, Titusville all-stars log wins
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 2
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 6
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 30
-
Child sex offenders sentenced in Jefferson
-
Mother accused of interfering with custody of her baby
-
Man facing trespass, robbery charges after Franklin incident
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 29
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 28