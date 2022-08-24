FOXBURG -- Emma Covert shot the low round of the day with a 47 in leading Moniteau to the team in in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played Wednesday at Foxburg Country Club.
Kendall Sankey followed with a 52 and Autumn Stewart and Mariska Shunk each added a 53 as the Warriors finished with a team score of 152.
Brooke Whitling carded a 48 as Cranberry placed second with a score of 171. Kendell Findlay wasn't far behind with a 51.
Keystone finished in third place as Lily Nicewonger had a 68 and Paige Matthews added a 69.
Evie Bliss shot a 53 for Allegheny-Clarion Valley.
The next KSAC girls mega match will be held Wednesday at Hi-Level Golf Course.