Cranberry's wrestling team overcame four forfeits Tuesday night by registering seven pins en route to a 42-30 win over Sheffield in wrestling action on Senior Night at the Berry Dome.
Coach Dustin Wenner's Berries, now 4-3 on the season, won five of the first six bouts -- all by pins -- in jumping out to a 30-6 lead.
Elijah Brosius got it rolling with a pin in 1:01 over Bryden Letenbre at 106 pounds and senior Mike Stanley followed with a nine-second pin of Shelby Lobdell at 113.
After a forfeit to Sheffield's Chase Kyler at 120, the Berries got consecutive falls from Conner Reszkowski at 126, Danny DeLong at 132 and Dane Wenner at 138. Reszkowski flattened Collin Brown in 3:50, DeLong pinned Bryce Taylor in 2:31 and Wenner needed just 49 seconds to deck Alex Marfink.
Cranberry's other two pins came at 172 and 189 as Devyn Fleeger won by fall over Joseph Palmer in 1:38 while Brayden McFetridge sealed it up with a 1:43 pin of Matt Lobdell.
"Conner's match at 126 was the match of the night," coach Wenner said. "He brought his 'A' game and got us a big pin. Really, though, the entire lineup brought a lot of intensity and physicality and everyone wrestled well."
The other senior honored was Brayden Crocker, who went 30-4 as a freshman, but was unable to wrestle his final three seasons due to numerous knee injuries.
Cranberry will compete Friday and Saturday in the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City.