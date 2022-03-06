SHARON -- Eight area grapplers -- including Cranberry freshman Elijah Brosius and Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey -- advanced to the PIAA championships with their performances at Sharon High School on Saturday at the Northwest Class 2A Regionals.
Competing at 106 pounds, Brosius and Dailey squared off against one another in the third-place match after both were sent to the wrestlebacks in the semifinals with Brosius dropping 7-0 decision to Saegertown's Carter Beck and Dailey falling to Hickory's Louie Gill in 3:04.
Brosius then notched a 7-2 decision over Clarion's Logan Powell and Dailey came out a 3-2 winner over Northwestern's Sierra Chiesa to set up the third-place showdown, where Brosius pulled out a 4-2 victory to earn third while Dailey finished fourth.
With the top four placewinners advancing, they both locked up spots in Hershey with their performances. Brosius now sits at 32-5 on the season and Dailey at 24-7.
The best performance of the event went to Titusville junior Brock Covell as he won the 172-pound championship. Covell (34-5) logged a 7-3 decision over Brookville's Easton Belfiore in the semis before squeaking out a 1-0 thriller over Johnsonburg's Kaden Dennis in the finals.
Also for the Rockets, Lodge Nosko advanced to Hershey after taking down Sharon's Mike Mazurek with a 3-1 decision in the third-place bout at 285. Nosko (32-11) was knocked into the consolation after falling in 5:42 to Corry's Xavier Reyda in the semis, which he followed up with a 10-1 major decision over Brockway's Gavin Thompson.
For Cochranton, senior Jack Martinec found himself in the championship bout at 132 pounds after rolling to an 18-4 major decision over Brockway's Parker Pisarchick in the semis. But, Martinec suffered a 15-0 technical fall to Brookville's Owen Reinsel to finish in second place before carrying his 31-6 record to Hershey.
He'll be joined on the state mat by teammate Stetson Boozer, who finished fourth at 160. After falling in the quarterfinals on Friday, Boozer (31-11) used three wins in the wrestlebacks to fight his way into the third-place contest, where he suffered a 3:35 pinfall to Reynolds' Vito Gentile.
Grove City will be sending a pair to Hershey in sophomore Hunter Hohman and freshman Cody Hamilton.
Hohman (21-1) placed second after losing his first bout of the season in the 152-pound championship showdown with Reynolds' Kane Kettering by way of a 6-4 decision. Hohman advanced to the title tilt with a 5-2 decision over Fort LeBoeuf's Conner McChesney in the semis.
Meanwhile, Hamilton (28-7) lost his 138-pound semifinal contest with Hickory's Connor Saylor in a 13-5 major decision before taking down Cochranton's Stephen Martinec with a 15-0 tech fall to advance to the third-place match, where he doubled up Brookville's Brayden Kunselman, 6-3.
Placing but not advancing at the tournament were Clarion's Powell (5th) and Mason Gourley (6th, 145), Redbank Valley's Cole Bish (6th, 120 pounds), Cranberry's Conner Reszkowski (5th, 126) and Brayden McFetridge (6th, 215), Titusville's Trenton Rodgers (6th, 126) and Cochranton's Stephen Martinec (6th), Louden Gledhill (5th, 172) and Ramy Sample (6th, 285).
The PIAA championships will begin on Thursday and run through Saturday.