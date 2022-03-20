ERIE -- Cranberry's Dalton Wenner grappled his way to a state championship on Saturday, claiming the 97-pound title of the junior high division at the Keystone State Wrestling Championships, which were held at Erie Insurance Arena.
Leading up to the title bout, Wenner needed just 35 seconds to deck Trinity's Jake Wright in the round of 32 before adding another pin of Connellsville's Luke Lilley -- this one in 2:14 -- in the Sweet 16.
In the quarterfinals, Wenner used a 6-1 decision to take down Central Dauphin's Thunder Sollenberger and added a 2-0 shutout of Tunkhannock's Wyatt Fry to advance to the gold-medal match.
In the championship, Wenner doubled-up Hickory's Brady Slicker, 4-2, to be crowned champion.
Cranberry also had two other matmen place seventh at the championships in Aiden Thompson and Skyler Myers.
Thompson took seventh in the 82-pound junior high division, going 3-2 in the event.
After opening with a pin in 2:32 over Valley's Javeon Chambers, he fell into the wrestlebacks with a 5-4 loss. He rebounded with a 5-2 decision over Union City's Van Ward before falling by the same score to Bellefonte's Wyatt Long, landing himself a spot in the seventh-place match, where he bested Norwin's Rocco Zugal with a pin in 1:58.
Myers, meanwhile, picked up his seventh-place finish at 135 pounds in the 11-12 year-old bracket, where he also went 3-2.
Myers picked up his first two wins against Fort Cherry's Archie Shattuck (pinfall, 3:40) and Maplewood's Chase Macquarrie (major decision, 15-1) while he suffered losses to Owen J. Roberts' Decker Bechtold (major decision, 9-0) and Penn Manor's Chase Harnish (decision, 5-3).
In the seventh-place bout, Myers blanked Meyersdale's Cooper Porter with a 7-0 shutout.