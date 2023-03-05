SHARON -- Dalton Wenner's fantastic freshman campaign has reached a new high as the Cranberry grappler came away with a gold medal at the Northwest Class 2A Regional wrestling tournament, which finished up on Saturday at Sharon High School.
The 107-pounder was the only Berry to pick up a regional title, but he'll be joined by four other teammates on the state mat in Hershey as Elijah Brosius (121), Conner Reszkowski (133), Dane Wenner (139) and Brayden McFetridge (215) all advanced.
Brosius, Dane Wenner and McFetridge all earned third-place finishes and Reszkowski a fourth-place. The top four from each class move on.
After advancing into the semifinal round on Friday, top-seeded Dalton Wenner continued his championship run on Saturday by shutting out Reyonlds' Angelo Lomonte, the No. 4 seed, by a 7-0 margin.
That landed him a spot in the title tilt, where he squared off against the bracket's No. 2 seed, Northwestern's Sierra Chiesa. Wenner needed just 54 seconds to deck Chiesa and have his arm raised as the regional champ.
Brosius, Dane Wenner and McFetridge also found themselves in the semifinals entering Saturday's action but all three lost their semifinal showdowns to fall into the consolation brackets.
In the semis, Brosius dropped a close 2-1 decision to Fort LeBoeuf's Jake Bennett while Wenner came out on the wrong end of a 13-3 major decision to Clearfield's Brady Collins and McFetridge lost by an 11-4 margin to the eventual 215-pound champ, Fort LeBoeuf's Danny Church.
Brosius worked his way back into the third-place match by taking down Redbank Valley's Cole Bish, who finished sixth in the bracket, with a 9-1 major decision. In the third-place bout, he earned a 9-5 decision over Northwestern's Sebastian Chiesa for the bronze.
Dane Wenner found himself in the third-place bout against St. Marys' Ben Reynolds after he needed just 36 seconds to pin Cochranton's Cash Morrell, who finished sixth. Against Reynolds, Wenner grabbed a 10-4 decision to place third.
McFetridge used a 9-3 decision over General McLane's Ryan Dedrick to move into his third-place contest, where he dispatched of Port Allegany's Miska Young to earn a spot in Hershey.
Reszkwoski had a tougher path to the state mat after dropping into the consolation bracket on Friday. In the wrestlebacks, he quickly ousted Curwensville's Ryder Kuklinskie with a 16-3 major decision before taking down the bracket's top seed, Brockway's Parker Pisarchick, with a 13-7 decision. That landed him a spot in the third-place bout, but he was forced to settle for fourth after dropping a 7-4 decision to Cambridge Springs' Brody Beck.
As a team, Cranberry placed fourth, behind only champion Fort LeBoeuf, Clearfield and Reynolds.
Grove City also had a highly successful tournament as Hudson Hohman (121), Cody Hamilton (145) and Hunter Hohman (160) all won regional gold.
Hudson Hohman knocked off top-seeded Evan Davis of Clearfield with a 7-4 decision in the semis before pulling out a 3-1 decision over LeBoeuf's Bennett for the title.
Hamilton won his gold with a 6-2 decision over Cambridge Springs' Gunnar Gage in the finals after logging a 7-2 decision over Clearfield's Ty Aveni in the semis.
Hunter Hohman decked McLane's Chance Kimmy in the semis for a title spot and rolled to a 7-1 decision over Conneaut Area's Collin Hearn for the top spot on the podium.
Titusville's Brock Covell was the area's only other wrestler to advance to Hershey as he finished fourth at 172, losing in the semifinals to Reynolds' Jalen Wagner (3-2 decision) before decking Sharpsville's Josh Divens in 2:43 in the consys and losing the third-place match to St. Marys' Waylong Wehler by way of a 2:06 pin.
The area's only other placewinner was Clarion's Mason Gourley, who finished fifth at 152.
In other action, going 2-2 in the tourney were Cranberry's Devyn Fleeger (152), Titusville's Nate Stearns (139) and Clarion's Logan Powell (114) while going 1-2 were Cochranton's Kyle Lantz (107) and Grove City's Will Schell (127). Finishing 0-2 were Titusville's Sawyer Wolfkiel (107), Gavin Donaldson (145) and Landen Wolfkiel (152); Cochranton's Blake Foulk (133) and Grove City's Alex Hackwelder (172) and Redbank Valley's Gabe Carroll (285).