KOSSUTH -- Cranberry's Dane Wenner fired a 37 to capture medalist honors on Wednesday, but Clarion once again topped the field in the team standings in the seventh KSAC mega match of the season.
Held at Hi-Level Golf Course, the Bobcats had a combined winning stroke total of 198, 16 shots better than second-place Cranberry.
Clarion had five golfers in the top 10, led by Devon Lauer, who was second overall with a 38. He was followed by the brother-sister tandem of Kam Kerle and McKayla Kerle, who each fired 39s to tie for third place, as well as Owen Kriebel and Lucas Mitrosky, who tied for ninth place with 41s.
Wenner was the lone Cranberry golfer in the top 10 and was joined in the team scoring by Dakota Woolcock (43), Preston Forrest (44) and Cayden Baker and Chase Wenner, who each fired 45s.
Forest Area placed third as a team at 221, one shot ahead of Moniteau while Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, A-C Valley/Union and Karns City rounded out the field.
Others posting top 10 finishes were the Forest Area duo of Zeelan Hargenrader and Keyon Custer, who tied for third with 39s, Keystone's Taylor Rupp had a 40 to share seventh place with Moniteau's Jacob Felsing while Felsing's teammate, Dawson Wallace, finished in a tie for ninth with a 41.
The low golfers on the other teams were Brady Fowkes of C-L (43), Max Southworth of A-C Valley/Union (44), Braden Grossman of Karns City (54) and Colin Liederbach of Venango Catholic (44).
With just two KSAC mega matches remaining, Clarion leads the team standings with 63 points, followed by Cranberry (54), Clarion-Limestone (44), Moniteau (39) and Forest Area (37).
The eighth KSAC match will be held Monday at Wanango Country Club.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CLARION -- Korrin Burns amassed 19 kills, seven points, including two aces, and seven digs as Clarion swept visiting Tyrone by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in a non-conference match.
Adia Needham led coach Shari Campbell's Bobcats with 18 points, including three aces, Gia Babington followed with seven points, Noel Anthony contributed a team-high 20 assists to go with three digs two points, Brianne Pierce chipped in with four points and four digs while Aryana Girvan added five kills and two digs.
Clarion will travel to Keystone today.