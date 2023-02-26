CLARION -- Cranberry's Dalton Wenner and Brayden McFetridge just keep winning titles.
This time around, the duo stepped up to claim top spots on the podium in the District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships, which finished up at PennWest Clarion's Tippin Gymnasium on Saturday.
Dalton Wenner earned the trophy at 107 and McFetridge at 215.
All told, the Berries will be sending six wrestlers to the Northwest Regional tournament, including Elijah Brosius, Conner Reszkwoski, Dane Wenner and Devyn Fleeger. Clarion will also be sending a pair of grapplers -- Mason Gourley and Logan Powell -- while Redbank Valley's Cole Bish advanced as well.
For Cranberry -- which took third overall in the team scoring -- both Dalton Wenner and McFetridge brought home their respective championships in convincing fashion.
Wenner needed just 33 seconds to deck Ridgway's Michael Copello in the championship semifinals before requiring just another 1:01 to pin Oswayo's Valley's Andrew Coriaty for the title.
McFetridge needed 5:57 to drop Curwensville's Trenton Guiher in the semis before rolling over Coudersport's Gavyn Ayers in the championship bout with a 20-4 technical fall.
Brosius (121) and Reszkowski (133) also battled their way to the championship finals, but both were forced to settle for second-place finishes as Brosius dropped a narrow 2-0 decision to Clearfield's Evan Davis while Reszkowski was upended by Brockway's Parker Pisarchick, 7-0.
Dane Wenner (139) earned himself a third-place finish, using a 1:58 decking of Brookville's Anthony Ceriani to claim the bronze medal. Fleeger (152) also reached the third-place bout but finished fourth after being on the wrong end of a 17-6 major decision against St. Marys' Andrew Wolfanger.
Just missing out of advancing to regionals for the Berries were Alex McLaughlin (114) and Brandon Murray (127). Both finished in sixth place with McLaughlin being pinned in 3:44 by Port Allegany's Ian O'Shea and Murray suffering the same fate to Coudersport's Brett Moss in 3:23 in their fifth-place matches.
As a team, the Berries' 155 points was behind only Clearfield's 186 and St. Marys' 160. And, the Berries' wrestlers weren't the only ones to bring home hardware from the tournament as Cranberry head coach Dustin Wenner was named Coach of the Year by his peers.
For Clarion, Gourley (152) fell just short of a championship, dropping a close 3-1 decision to Kane's Reece Beckahas in the title bout. Meanwhile, Powell settled for a fourth-place finish, dropping a 7-4 decision to Clearfield's Bryndin Chamberlain in the third-place match at 114 pounds. Logan Edmonds added a sixth-place finish at 215 for the Bobcats.
Redbank Valley will be sending Bish to the regional mat at 121 pounds as he claimed an 8-7 decision over St. Marys' Jayce Walters in their third-place contest. Also for the Bulldogs, Gabe Carroll placed fifth at 285 and Nolan Barnett finished sixth at 145.
The Northwest Regionals will be held on Friday and Saturday at Sharron High School.