COCHRANTON -- Oil City's Jack Mumford and Kennedy Liederbach ran to first-place finishes on Tuesday while Rocky Grove's boys team notched a pair of wins during a tri-meet that was hosted by Cochranton. The Orioles topped the Oilers, 25-31 and the Cardinals, 25-34. Oil City gained a split by topping Cochranton, 25-34.
Mumford won the boys race in 17:39. Also placing for the Oilers (7-3) were Elijah Brosius (fourth), Cam Weller (10th), Elijah Collins (12th) and Andy Mcgarvie (14th).
Coach Josh Beightol's Orioles once again used a balanced attack to sweep the meet. Evan Wolfgong spearheaded the pack by finishing third overall. Easton Adamczyk was sixth, followed by Isaac Clayton (seventh), Schiffer Anderson (eighth) and Michael Martz (11th).
Cochranton's scoring runners included Chase Miller (second), Landon Homa (fifth), Lance Axton (ninth), Aaron Royer (18th) and Gage Axton (21st).
Liederbach captured first place in the girls race with a time of 21:05. The Oilers, now 9-0 on the season, were the only school to field a full team. Ella Speece was second overall, followed by OC teammates Madison Salvo (fourth), Baine Snyder (fifth) and Jaydn White (sixth).
Rocky Grove's four runners were Kaylin Jacoby (third), Riley Bordell (eighth), McKenna Bordell (10th) and Ryleigh Baughman (12th).
Oil City's Keegan Kirkwood and Rocky Grove's Isabel Griffin won the junior high races.
Knights get splits
Franklin's Nadalie Latchaw cruised to a first-place finish to help the Knights to a home split with Titusville and Conneaut Area in a Region 3 meet. Franklin's boys also went 1-1 in the tri-meet.
Latchaw had a winning time of 17:58 in the girls race, nearly two full minutes ahead of runner-up Emma Wright of Titusville, who clocked in at 19:55. Also placing for the Knights were Jadyn Phipps (fourth), Maddison Marsh (11th), Olivia Tawney (18th) and Amanda Buterbaugh (22nd).
Chloe Fields was Conneaut Area's top finisher in third place.
Simeon Hunter of Conneaut Area claimed the varsity boys race in 15:39 on Franklin's 2.8-mile course.
Franklin's five scoring runners included Cael Ziegler (fourth), Caleb Prettyman (fifth), Drew Kockler (10th), Adam Luther (11th) and Doug Luther (12th).
Titusville's top finisher was Isaiah Yoder in eighth place.
Conneaut Area's Mitchell Lasko and Jayda McGrath captured the junior high races.