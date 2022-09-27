Rocky Grove's boys cross country team took four of the top six spots while Isabel Griffin won the girls race as the Orioles swept Cochranton at Two-Mile Run County Park in Region 3 action. The boys won 25-34 and the girls 15-50.
Ethan Knapp paced the O's boys team with a second-place finish (17:51) while he was followed by teammates Easton Adamczyk (fourth), Schiffer Anderson (fifth) and Evan Wolfgong (sixth). Gage Gierlach rounded out the Rocky Grove scorers with an eight-place finish.
Cochranton's Kyler Woolstrum (17:50) won the boys race.
On the girls side, Griffin won the race with a time of 23:24 as the Orioles swept the top five spots. Kaylin Jacoby finished second, Sophie Wehrle third, Ellie Coyer fourth and Ryleigh Baughman fifth.
Abby Knapka finished sixth to lead Cochranton.
Rocky Grove also claimed the top spots in the junior high race with Jayden Miller winning for the boys and Kaylin Adamczyk the girls.
Rockets sweep Knights
Franklin's Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw continued their stellar seasons with first-place finishes in the varsity boys and girls races, but it was the visiting Titusville Rockets that swept the Knights in a Region 7 matchup.
Prettyman zipped to the finish line in 15:41 while his brother, Jay Prettyman, was second overall, just eight seconds back. However, the Rockets took the next four places and woundup with a 26-33 victory. Franklin's other scoring runners were Kyle Phipps (seventh), Toby Greenawalt (13th) and Hayden Bellis (14th).
Titusville's 3-4-5-6 runners were Isaiah Yoder, Gavin Donaldson, Bryan Johnson and Andrew Donaldson while Josiah White sealed up the team win by placing eighth.
Latchaw recorded another individual win in the varsity girls race in 18:14, but the Knights had just two other runners in falling to the Rockets, 15-50. Madison Marsh was 10th overall and Olivia Tawney was 14th.
Titusville's Anna Mehlenbacher was second in 18:57 and was followed by teammates Madelin Johnson (third), Isabella Ongley (fourth), Emma Wright (fifth) and Sophia Sampson (sixth).
Titusville's Evan Mehlenbacher and Isabella Mucha won the junior high boys and girls races.