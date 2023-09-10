WEST MIDDLESEX -- After winning titles last week at the Titusville Invitational, the Rocky Grove boys and Oil City girls cross country teams pulled off the feat again on Saturday at the Big Red Invitational.
Led by Easton Adamczyk's sixth place finish with an effort of 17:03, the Orioles claimed the team title with a score of 97, eight point ahead of runner-up Fort LeBoeuf and 50 more than Oil City in third place.
Corabel Shiley finished in eighth place with a time of 21:26 as the Oiler girls captured the team crown with a score of 103, which was 24 points higher than runner-up Hickory and 31 more than Cranberry in the third spot.
Ethan Knapp and Gauge Gierlach gave the Rocky Grove boys three finishers in the top ten as Knapp was ninth in 17:27 and Gierlach was 10th at 17:30. Nathaniel Boley (45th) and Jayden Miller (55th) completed the team's top five runners.
Elijah Brosius finished in third place with a time of 16:51 to spark the Oilers' third-place showing. Eli Collins followed in 15th place, Keegan Kirkwood was 21st, Brandon Murray was 56th and Elliot Hulsizer ended up in 61st place.
Cranberry finished in 11th place as Dalton Wenner (23rd), Dane Wenner (50th), Mariner Perry (78th), Kaleb Heath (89th) and Elias Fox (94th) were involved in the scoring.
Clarion followed in 12th place behind the efforts of Jonas Wilshire (20th), Josh Turner (41st), Hayden Weber (63rd), Ben Lambert (105th) and Caleb Turner (122nd).
Clarion-Limestone was 13th as Jack Craig (28th), Drake Edmonds (35th), Logan Lutz (91st), Logan Powell (95th) and Riley Rinker (119th) accounted for the team's scoring runners.
Jonathan Hansford crossed the finish line in 27th place as Keystone ended up in 16th place. Also scoring for the Panthers were Tyler Pheiff (54th), Drew Crompton (67th), Cole Kifer (135th) and Dylan Pheiff (143rd).
Jay Prettyman finished in fourth place with an effort of 17:01 to lead Franklin while the rest of the scoring runners for the team included Kyle Phipps (85th), Hayden Bellis (106th), Jackson Wilson (126th) and Jack McNulty (146th).
North Clarion rounded out the area teams in the boys meet with a 19th-place showing. Dane Sliker (51st), Aiden Thomas (75th), Dean Sliker (76th), Jack Pappas (152nd) and Michael Swanson (155th) represented the scoring runners for the Wolves.
In the girls meet, Addison Wyant followed Shiley in 13th place for the Oilers while the rest of the top five included Olivia Vorse (16th), Kennedy Liederbach (28th) and Arianna Griffin (50th).
Kayla Hanna was the top runner for the Berries in their third-place showing while Kelsey Hanna (ninth), Karleigh Shaffer (20th), Jordan Montgomery (55th) and Gracee Hess (64th) rounded out the top five.
C-L placed eight behind the efforts of Clara Coulson (27th), Reise Jackson (32nd), Adisen Jackson (48th), Olivia Radaker (68th) and Julianna Schwabenbauer (81st).
Rocky Grove and Franklin rounded out the area teams in 14th and 15th place, respectively.
Isabel Griffin crossed the finish line in fourth place for the Orioles with an effort of 20:44 while the rest of the top five were Kaylin Jacoby (66th), Sophie Werhl (82nd), Ellie Coyer (130th) and Ryleigh Baughman (142nd).
The Knights' fivesome included Gabrielle Ion (52nd), Madison Marsh (74th), Olivia Tawney (87th), Emma Ahmadian (118th) and Ella Marbich (137th).
Oil City's Rilee Matalino finished third in the junior high boys race while Cranberry's Darien Wenner was third in the junior high girls race.