Berries topple Warriors
WEST SUNBURY -- Kelsey Hanna took first place as the Cranberry girls cross country team took the top five slots in rolling to a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference- and season-opening 15-45 win on Wednesday over homestanding Moniteau.
Dalton Wenner and Dane Wenner finished 1-2 for the Cranberry boys, but Moniteau did not have enough runners to qualify for team points.
Hanna crossed the finish line with a time of 22:10 to take the top spot in the girls meet while Kelsey Hanna followed in second place, Karleigh Shaffer in third, Jordan Montgomery in fourth and Gracee Hess in fifth.
Alexis Kirschner was the top runner for the Moniteau girls as she placed sixth while Gracie Hartle was seventh and Lucy Hartle was ninth.
Dalton Wenner took first in the boys race with an effort of 19:01 while Dane Wenner was second, Mariner Perry was fifth, Kaleb Heath was sixth and Elias Fox ended up seventh.
Allen Matz and Peyton Beck placed third and fourth, respectively, for the Warriors.
Cranberry's Cooper Matassa and Darien Wenner finished first in the junior high boys and girls races, respectively.
Cranberry will compete in the Titusville Invitational on Saturday.
Wolves record sweep
KNOX -- Keystone's Johnny Hansford was the overall boys race winner, but it was North Clarion that posted a pair of team victories in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet that also included A-C Valley/Union and host Keystone.
Hansford posted a winning time of 19:09 while North Clarion's Gabriel Fair was second at 19:35. Also scoring for the Wolves, who defeated Keystone by a score of 23-34 and A-C Valley/Union by a 15-50 count, were Jackson Nicewonger (third), Dane Sliker (fifth), Aiden Thomas (sixth) and Dean Sliker (seventh).
Lawrence Burkett was the top finisher for the Falcon Knights in eighth place.
There were not enough runners for any of the three teams in the varsity girls race, which was won by North Clarion's Abby Hastings in 25:10. Her teammate, Kaylee Castner, was second, followed by the Keystone duo of Noelle Booth and Cailyn Helman while A-C Valley/Union's Lydia Opp was fifth.
Keystone's Robert Pearce and A-C Valley/Union's Aleya Linamen captured the junior high boys and girls races.