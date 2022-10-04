CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS -- Ethan Knapp led a 1-2-3-4-5 finish for the Rocky Grove boys cross country team as the Orioles clinched the Region 3 title with a 15-50 victory over Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.
Knapp crossed the finish line with a time of 17:58 as coach Josh Beightol's Orioles wrapped up the region crown with a perfect 4-0 record. Evan Wolfgong followed in second place for the Orioles while Easton Adamczyk was third, Schiffer Anderson placed fourth and Gauge Gierlach came in fifth.
Isabel Griffin took first place in the varsity girls race as Rocky Grove made it a clean sweep with a 15-50 win over the Blue Devils.
Griffin won the race with a time of 23:15 as the Orioles ended up in second place in Region 3 with a 3-1 record. The girls also had a 1-2-3-4-5 finish as Kaylin Jacoby was second, Ellie Coyer finished third, Sophie Wehrle placed fourth and Ryleigh Baughman ended up fifth.
The Orioles will host the Rocky Grove Invitational on Oct. 15 at Two Mile Run County Park.