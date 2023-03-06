Cranberry's 3rd-4th grade boys basketball team won the Maplewood Tournament recently, defeating Union City in the championship game, 33-16. Members of the Cranberry team were (front, from left): Kannon Speerstra, Dylan Hartle, Grady Morrow, Wyatt Findlay and Henry Barnhart; back, Easton Morrow, Grayson Hepler, Jamie McCain, Korbin Baker, Collin Payne, Cruz Irwin and Austin McIntyre.
