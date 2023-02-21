Cranberry's fourth grade girls basketball team went 5-0 and captured the West Middlesex tournament on Monday with a 15-11 victory over Sharon in the championship game. Members of the team are (front, from left): Adyson Moore, Mia Fleeger, Riley Antrilli, Blakely Morrow and Maycee Remmick; back, Adelyn Anderson, Sammy McClellan, Macie Melat and Anna Earp.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
Local fisherman has been on the water more than 1,040 straight days
-
Man whose body was found under OC bridge identified
-
OC man facing 244 child pornography charges
-
Titusville woman dies after being struck by vehicle
-
Leaders honored at Chamber of Commerce banquet
-
POLITICS: Businessman will seek Venango commissioner nod
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 16
-
Al Jacks, Clarion Hall of Famer, dies at 87
-
Krull, Walter to be honored
-
Police say fentanyl mailed to jail; OC man, 5 inmates charged