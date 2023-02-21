Cranberry's fourth grade girls basketball team went 5-0 and captured the West Middlesex tournament on Monday with a 15-11 victory over Sharon in the championship game. Members of the team are (front, from left): Adyson Moore, Mia Fleeger, Riley Antrilli, Blakely Morrow and Maycee Remmick; back, Adelyn Anderson, Sammy McClellan, Macie Melat and Anna Earp.

