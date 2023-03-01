Cranberry captured the 38th Annual Saint Patrick parish 5th-6th grade boys basketball tournament last weekend. Players of the winning squad were (from left): Mason Hartle, Dylan Gregory, Ian Oliver, Bronson Irwin, Bryce Marchinke, Zach Shumaker, Jed Fox and Skyler Irwin. Coaches in back from left are: Jason Marchinke, Patrick Irwin and Greg Hartle.

0
0
0
0
0