Logan Knight, who will be a freshman at Franklin High School this fall, recently earned three medals in the USATF Youth National Track competition in Geneva, Ohio. Knight, who competed in the boys 13-14 age group, won the gold medal in the discus with a throw of 161-feet, 1-inch. He also earned a silver medal by finishing second in the shot put (41-10.75 feet) and placed third in the javelin (118-1) for the bronze medal. Lane Ongley of Titusville placed first in the shot put (45-0.5) and second in the discus (149-01). Knight is the son of Jackie (Craft) Knight of Franklin and Josh and Kassie Knight of Donegal.

