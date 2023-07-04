Four generations of the Mansfield family attended the Brewers-Pirates game last Saturday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The family was celebrating the 91st birthday of Marshall Mansfield (right). From left is his son, Mitch Mansfield of President, his great grandson, Odin, and his grandson, Kiefer, both of Pittsburgh. It was also the first Pirates game for Odin Mansfield.
