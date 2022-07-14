Dwight Guth (left) and his son, Todd, posed for a picture last month on the famous Swilcan Bridge, located on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland, the site of the 150th British Open, which began on Thursday. The Guths played the historic course on June 6 to celebrate Dwight's 78th birthday. The Swilcan Bridge spans the Swilcan Burn between the 1st and 18th fairways on the Old Course and ranks as one of golf's most iconic images.
