The Mid-East/Cochranton 12U girls softball team captured the Section 1 title on Friday and will compete in the Little League state tournament, beginning on Wednesday at Indiana. Members of the championship team are (front, from left): Brooke Kennedy, Reese Stanford, Bree Loeblein, Zayda Lojek and Payton Phillips; middle row, Irelynn Brenot, Jersey Swartz, Riley Gibbons, Karmyn Reese, Mackenzie Gerow, Raegan Nuhfer, Abigail Mawhinney and coach Ashleigh Phillips; back row, coach Kenny Holeva, Jorja Holeva and coach Ben Mawhinney.
