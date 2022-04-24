Cranberry High School's Lauren McTiernan signs a letter-of-intent to continue her soccer and music career at Westminster College. On hand for the signing was Oil City soccer coach Tracy Cavalline (second from left) as well as family members of the late Luke Dye, who was one of Lauren's coaches during her career. At left is his father Jeff Dye along with his sister Emma Dye (second from right) and mother Pam Dye (right).

