The Oil City YMCA Tri-Stars gymnastics team took first place in the Gold Division at the Corry Peace Love Invitational on February 18. Members of the team were (from left): Madeline Elder, Ava Swartfager, Bella Harriett and Hope Harriett. Elder also placed first on floor (9.45), balance beam (9.0), uneven bars (8.75) and the all-around (36.10).
Cutline-YMCATriStars2-21
Joe Henderson
