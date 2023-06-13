Photo named "Firestorm 11u"
Franklin Firestorm III went 3-1 to capture the title of the 11U division of the 1st Annual Kevin Porter Memorial Tournament held this past weekend at the Miller-Sibley Complex. Members of the team were (front, from left): coach Mike Morrow, Hudson Clark, Grady Morrow, Mason Hartle, Tucker Montgomery and coach Bill Sires; back, coach Jeff Polley Jr., coach Ben Barrett, Benny Cochran, Carter Barrett, Korbyn Sires, Holden Goodman, Blake Reed and coach Ryan Goodman.
Franklin Firestorm III finished with a 4-0 record to win the championship of the 10U division of the 1st Annual Kevin Porter Memorial Tournament this past weekend at the Miller-Sibley Complex. Members of the team were (front, from left): Dylan Hartle and Barrett Smith; second row, Chase Barrett, Bryce Beightol, Kannon Speerstra, Hunter Carll, Owen Hefferman, Cam Greksa and Landen Cook; third row, Greyson Milliron and Korbin Baker; back, Hank Speerstra, Scott Milliron and Matt Carll.
Franklin Firestorm III went 4-0 this past weekend to claim the crown of the 9U division of the 1st Annual Kevin Porter Memorial Tournament held at the Miller-Sibley Complex. Members of the team were (front, from left): Bentley Morrow, Michael Rodriguez, Jack Lyons, Camdin Adams, Carter Lyons and Benson Wolfe; second row, CJ Kosek; third row, Philip Steigerwald, Torin Schmidt, Liam Richter, Gavin Matthews and Teague Latshaw; back row, coach Mike Rodriguez, assistant coach Corey Kosek, coach Jeff Steigerwald and assistant coach Shawn Latshaw.
Cranberry Chaos Harriett won the 12U bracket of the Titusville Lightning in the Valley tournament this past weekend. Members of the team were (front, from left): Morgan Stewart and Addie Garmong; middle row, Payton Phillips, Mackenzie Gerow and Evelyn Lesko; back row, coach Angie Harriett, coach Ashleigh Phillips, Hope Harriett, Karmyn Reese, Peyton McElravy, Nora Lesko and coach Adam Lesko.