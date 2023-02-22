DISTRICT 10 CLASS 1A
BOYS QUARTERFINALS
Rocky Grove (10-12) vs. Cochranton (9-13)
6 p.m., Oil City High School
Rocky Grove top scorers -- D'Andre Whitman (12.0 ppg), Quinn Ritchey (10.1, 34 three-pointers), Schiffer Anderson (8.5, team-high 38 three-pointers), Blayne Baker (8.2), Evan Wolfgong (4.0, 15 three-pointers), Alex Zinz (4.0), Landen Carter (3.5, 11 three-pointers).
Rocky Grove fast facts -- Whitman has 727 career points. Rocky Grove's top seven scorers each had a game in which they scored 15 or more points. The Orioles dropped six of their last nine games. Team averages 51.9 ppg and allows 53.5. Orioles have made 112 three-pointers (5.1 per game). Rocky Grove defeated homestanding Cochranton on Feb. 3, 58-38.
Cochranton's top scorers -- Chase Miller (14.4, 12 three-pointers), Landon Homa (11.9, 36 three-pointers), Walker Carroll (9.6, team-high 38 three-pointers), Dawson Carroll (5.9, 23 three-pointers), Dominic Matt (4.8, 15 three-pointers), Brady Rynd (5.3), Jack Rynd (3.4), Dustin Miller (1.0).
Cochranton fast facts -- Cardinals lost six of their final eight regular-season games. Team averages 53.5 ppg and gives up 56.8. Cochranton has made 124 three-pointers (5.6 per game).
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 3A
BOYS QUARTERFINALS
Franklin (18-4) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (10-12)
7:30 p.m., Oil City High School
Franklin's top scorers -- Damon Curry (17.3, 43 three-pointers), Jalen Wood (12.7, team-high 60 three-pointers), Cole Buckley (11.0), Johnathan Leccia (7.9), Ethan Owens (6.8), Aidan McCracken (4.7, 24 three-pointers), Dreyden Payne (4.3).
Franklin fast facts -- Knights have made 135 three-pointers (6.1 per game). Team averages 63.7 ppg and allows 47.8. Went 10-0 in Region 6 for second-straight region title (won Region 4 last year). Franklin defeated Mercyhurst Prep in last year's semifinals at Slippery Rock University, 71-46.
Mercyhurst Prep top scorers -- Justin Pasko (8.0), Dave Bahm (8.0), Derek Bly (7.7), Jeremy Ganska (6.7, 17 three-pointers), Tanner Ashton (5.9), Craig Buckner (4.7), Maddox Brzuz (4.5, 12 three-pointers), Shaun McCausland (4.4), Gino Barretta (2.1).
Mercyhurst Prep fast facts -- The Lakers average 52.0 ppg and made 59 three-pointers (2.7 per game). Team started the season at 2-5 and also dropped its final two regular-season games.