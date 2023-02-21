D-9 AA mat pairings 2023 Feb 21, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2AWRESTLING PAIRINGSat PennWest Clarion Friday, 4 p.m.CRANBERRY BERRIES Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Ads Display Ads STIFEL Bobcat of Clarion McGill, Power, Bell and Associates Bulletin More Special Editions Special Editions New Year New Career United Way High School Basketball Christmas Coloring Book Hunting Creative Cookbook 2 Creative Cookbook 1 Halloween Party Planner Most Viewed Articles Local fisherman has been on the water more than 1,040 straight days Man whose body was found under OC bridge identified OC man facing 244 child pornography charges Titusville woman dies after being struck by vehicle Leaders honored at Chamber of Commerce banquet POLITICS: Businessman will seek Venango commissioner nod Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 16 Al Jacks, Clarion Hall of Famer, dies at 87 Krull, Walter to be honored Police say fentanyl mailed to jail; OC man, 5 inmates charged Display Ads Bobcat of Clarion Auction and Antiques Directory Carrier Insurance Cynthia Cauvel of Insurance Services Edward Jones FUN Bank Bulletin