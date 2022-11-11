Central Clarion's Jase Ferguson and Ryan Hummell as well as Keystone's Kyle Nellis each earned MVP honors on Friday as the District 9 Football League announced its football all-stars.
Ferguson was named the Offensive MVP of Region 1 while Hummell was tabbed as the region's Defensive MVP as the champion Wildcats' domination on the field was displayed in the postseason honors. Davey Eggleton was also picked as the Coach of the Year in Region 1 for the Wildcats.
Ferguson was also picked as the region's top quarterback while Hummell was selected to the team as a linebacker. Ashton Rex was also well decorated for the Wildcats as he was picked to the all-star team at wide receiver, return specialist and cornerback.
They were joined on the all-star squad by teammates Jimmy Kerr (offensive line), Tommy Smith (tight end), Thomas Uckert (placekicker), Coleman Slater (defensive line), and Brady Quinn (safety).
Nellis was selected as the Offensive MVP of Region 2 while he was also named to the all-star team as a running back for the Panthers. Tyler Albright was also well recognized for the Panthers as he was picked for wide receiver, return specialist and safety. Aidan Sell was picked at fullback and linebacker while the rest of Keystone's selections included Josh Beal (offensive line), Brock Champluvier (defensive line), Cole Henry (defensive line) and Elijah Will (linebacker).
Aiden Ortz (wide receiver, safety) and Tate Minich (wide receiver, cornerback) led a list of eight Redbank Valley players named to the Region 2 squad. They were joined by Carsen Rupp (offensive line), Owen Clouse (placekicker), Caden Adams (linebacker), Brandon Ross (defensive line), Mason Clouse (cornerback) and Cole Bish (linebacker).
Landon Chalmers (offensive & defensive lines) was named to the Region 2 team from Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley while teammates Bailey Crissman (punter) and Mike Card (defensive line) were also selected to the squad for the Falcon Knights.