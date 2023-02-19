2023 DISTRICT 9 BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
First round
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Oswayo Valley at Northern Potter, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 23
Oswayo Valley/Northern Potter winner at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
Port Allegany at DuBois Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at North Clarion, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 28
at TBA
Keystone vs. Redbank Valley
at Brockway H.S.
Coudersport vs. Moniteau, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Sub-Regional
Tuesday, Feb. 28
at Tippin Gymnasium
Karns City vs. Kane, 6 p.m.
BOYS
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 24
Smethport (8) at Elk County Catholic (1), 7 p.m.
Cameron County (5) at Johnsonburg (4), 7 p.m.
Keystone (7) at DuBois Central Catholic (2), 7 p.m.
Union (6) at Clarion (3), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Curwensville (8) at Otto-Eldred (1), 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley (5) at Ridgway (4), 7 p.m.
Port Allegany (6) at Karns City (3), 6:30 p.m.
Kane (7) at Clarion-Limestone (2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Sub-Regional
Tuesday, Feb. 21
at Tippin Gymnasium
Brookville vs. Moniteau, 7:30 p.m.