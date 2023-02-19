2023 DISTRICT 9 BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

First round

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Oswayo Valley at Northern Potter, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 23

Oswayo Valley/Northern Potter winner at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.

Port Allegany at DuBois Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Clarion at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at North Clarion, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 28

at TBA

Keystone vs. Redbank Valley

at Brockway H.S.

Coudersport vs. Moniteau, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Sub-Regional

Tuesday, Feb. 28

at Tippin Gymnasium

Karns City vs. Kane, 6 p.m.

BOYS

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 24

Smethport (8) at Elk County Catholic (1), 7 p.m.

Cameron County (5) at Johnsonburg (4), 7 p.m.

Keystone (7) at DuBois Central Catholic (2), 7 p.m.

Union (6) at Clarion (3), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Curwensville (8) at Otto-Eldred (1), 7 p.m.

Redbank Valley (5) at Ridgway (4), 7 p.m.

Port Allegany (6) at Karns City (3), 6:30 p.m.

Kane (7) at Clarion-Limestone (2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Sub-Regional

Tuesday, Feb. 21

at Tippin Gymnasium

Brookville vs. Moniteau, 7:30 p.m.

