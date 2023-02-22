DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A
BOYS QUARTERFINALS
Union (12-11) at Clarion (15-8), 7 p.m.
Union' top scorers -- Payton Johnston, 6-2, Sr., PG (16.4 ppg., 4.8 rpg., 2.5 apg., 2.6 spg., 31 3-pointers), Zander Laughlin, 6-4, Jr., G/F (11.8 ppg., 6.8rpg., 3.0 apg., 37 3-pointers), Skyler Roxbury, 6-1, Sr., G (10.3 ppg., 34 3-pointers), Dawson Camper, 6-3, Jr., F (8.8 ppg., 11.3 rpg.), Trey Fleming, 5-10, Jr., G (5.5 ppg.), Hayden Smith, 6-2, Jr., G (4.2 ppg.), Owen Bish, 5-11, So., G (3.2 ppg.).
Clarion's top scorers -- Devon Lauer, 5-10, Jr., G (16.4 ppg., 49 3-pointers), Gabe Smko, 6-2, Jr., F (12.0 ppg.), Dawson Smail, 6-0, Jr., G (10.6 ppg., 26 3-pointers), Bryce Brinkley, 5-11, Jr., G (7.6 ppg., 24 3-pointers), Derek Smail (6-0, So., F (5.2 ppg.), Dauntae Girvan, 6-2, Jr. F (2.1 ppg.).
Union fast facts -- Despite having five players ranging in height from 6-1 to 6-4, the Golden Knights like to fire up the long ball with 124 made 3-pointers on the season while averaging a shade under 60 points per contest. They allow only 51.7 ppg. After starting the season at 6-2, which included a 30-point win over Class 3A Titusville, the Knights dropped seven of their next eight to fall to 7-9. They rebounded by winning five of six before losing to Clarion-Limestone in KSAC semifinals.
Clarion fast facts -- In what could have been a rebuilding year as the roster features only one senior, the Bobcats came roaring out of the gates with wins in six of their first seven games with the only blemish coming to Class 3A power Oil City in the opener. The 'Cats cooled off a bit after that, but finished the season with three straight victories before losing to Karns City in KSAC semifinals. All eight losses came to playoff teams.
Keystone (10-12) at DuBois Central Catholic (15-7), 7 p.m.
Keystone's top scorers -- Cole Henry, 6-4, Sr., F (12.0 ppg.), Kyle Nellis, 5-10, Sr., G (11.4 ppg., 26 3-pointers), Drew Keth, 5-5, So., G (10.3 ppg., 47 3-pointers), Tyler Albright, 6-0, Sr., G/F (7.6 ppg., 16 3-pointers), Aidan Sell, 6-0, Sr., G/F (6.0 ppg.), Haden Foster, 6-3, Sr., F (2.7 ppg.).
DuBois CC's top scorers -- Luke Swisher (16.5 ppg.), Andrew Green (13.4 ppg.).
Keystone fast facts -- Coach Greg Heath's squad opened the season with an 0-5 record, but rebounded to win 10 of next 15 games. However, only two of those wins came against playoff teams in Union and Moniteau. The Panthers only average 50.1 ppg. with 109 made 3-pointers while shooting only 56 percent from the foul line. They have a paper thin margin of victory as they allow 49.3 ppg.
DuBois CC fast facts -- The Crusaders missed out on the AML playoffs after finishing behind Ridgway in the standings with a 5-4 league mark. However, they started to find their footing after a 7-4 start as they reeled off wins in eight of their final 11 games with the only defeats coming against Ridgway, Clearfield and Otto-Eldred.